Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 125.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period.

Shares of DPST opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25.

