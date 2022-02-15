Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco China Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 278.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

