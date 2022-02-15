Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.77% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75.

Get IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.