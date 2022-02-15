Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.63.

