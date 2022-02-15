Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 338.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,872,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,387,000 after buying an additional 228,135 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,208,000. Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,644,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,843,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,574,000 after buying an additional 157,936 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.71. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.