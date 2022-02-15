Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29.

