Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,424,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,038,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,093.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $293.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $251.96 and a one year high of $322.92.

