Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,864,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEMS opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $63.30.

