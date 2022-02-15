Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter worth $599,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter worth $2,302,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter worth $528,000.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

Shares of EDEN opened at €96.31 ($109.44) on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12-month low of €54.51 ($61.94) and a 12-month high of €71.11 ($80.81). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €104.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €109.86.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.