Fluor (FLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Fluor to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.85. Fluor has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Fluor alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.