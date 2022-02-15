Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.35% of Flushing Financial worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $715.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.78. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

