FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

FOMO Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETFM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. FOMO shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 12,024,549 shares changing hands.
About FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM)
FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
