Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Down 1.7%

Fonix Mobile PLC (LON:FNX)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 149 ($2.02). 26,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 128,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.50 ($2.05).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.22. The company has a market cap of £149 million and a PE ratio of 24.83.
Fonix Mobile Company Profile (LON:FNX)
