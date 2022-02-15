Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $101.09

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.09 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 100.20 ($1.36). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 1,277,960 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 152.26, a quick ratio of 152.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £611.18 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.09.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.