Formation Fi Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.05 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Formation Fi has a market cap of $2.05 million and $1.14 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.60 or 0.07048578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.21 or 1.00017897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00049864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

