Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FORTY opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.32.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $586.26 million for the quarter.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
