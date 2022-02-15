Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FORTY opened at $108.40 on Tuesday. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.32.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $586.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

