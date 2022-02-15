Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $108.86. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $108.40, with a volume of 4,848 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $586.26 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth $310,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

