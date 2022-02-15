Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stake Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of FTS opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

