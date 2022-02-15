Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.00.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$57.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.78. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$48.97 and a twelve month high of C$61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.16 billion and a PE ratio of 21.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.84%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

