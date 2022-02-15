Fractal (FCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $73,800.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $73,800.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fractal has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.85 or 0.07051039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,187.48 or 1.00155272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00048462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.