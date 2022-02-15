Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 494,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,549 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after acquiring an additional 153,256 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $143.20 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

