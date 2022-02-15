Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.21

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$176.21 and traded as high as C$183.68. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$182.25, with a volume of 395,102 shares.

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada to a “hold” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$169.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$176.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$34.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,657,396.41. Also, Director David Harquail sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.36, for a total value of C$921,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,204,085.66. Insiders have sold 18,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,605 in the last three months.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

