Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the January 15th total of 791,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 134,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,219. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

