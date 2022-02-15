Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the January 15th total of 791,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:FTF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 134,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,219. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $9.63.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
