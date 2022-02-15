Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 160,869 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 6,068.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of YETI worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 39.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,116 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YETI opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

