Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 38,908 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 170.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,908 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $270.67 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $282.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

