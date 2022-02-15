Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Conagra Brands worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.