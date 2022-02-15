Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 16,821 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,378,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,219,000 after acquiring an additional 994,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,384,000 after acquiring an additional 182,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,950,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,570 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,455,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,059,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

