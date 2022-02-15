Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 29,273 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,000.

IVW opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

