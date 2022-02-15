Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 38,173 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,173 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,267,000 after purchasing an additional 138,631 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,461,000 after purchasing an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

NYSE PKG opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.47.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

