Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2,771.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE:UL opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

