Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,379 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.25% of Acadia Healthcare worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.88 and a 52 week high of $68.65.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.