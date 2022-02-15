Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.25% of Cousins Properties worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CUZ opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.31%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

