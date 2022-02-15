Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Life Storage worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after buying an additional 196,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,621,000 after buying an additional 338,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after buying an additional 51,101 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $132.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.68. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 141.34%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

