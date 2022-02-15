Franklin Resources Inc. Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967,054 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Organon & Co. worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,939,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,090,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,765,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

