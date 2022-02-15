Franklin Resources Inc. Has $12.37 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,829 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.55% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000.

JMST stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $51.15.

