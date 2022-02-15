Franklin Resources Inc. Has $12.64 Million Holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 290.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,749 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.44% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 54,641 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

OLK stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

