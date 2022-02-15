Franklin Resources Inc. Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 41,302 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,918,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 320,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.10 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average is $123.25.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

