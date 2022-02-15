Franklin Resources Inc. Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 388.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,014 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

