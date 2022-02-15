Franklin Resources Inc. Has $13.23 Million Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,306 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.37% of Brighthouse Financial worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

