Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 152.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $124.16 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

