Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,195,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.92% of Candel Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CADL opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CADL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

