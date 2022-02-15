Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 441,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 9.21% of Western Asset Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 594,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 888,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of WBND opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $27.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.