Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 14,466 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 601,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 158.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 498,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of FNF opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

