Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 16,569 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NetApp worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,668,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,347,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.