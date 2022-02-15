Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 25,175 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.12% of Snap-on worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 20.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Snap-on by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $187.05 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

