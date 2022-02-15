Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.14% of Watsco worth $13,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Watsco by 38.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 27.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock opened at $261.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.64 and its 200 day moving average is $288.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $233.13 and a one year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

