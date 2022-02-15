Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,601,352 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601,352 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Grocery Outlet worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

