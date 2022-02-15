Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 498,278 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,278 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1,120.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

