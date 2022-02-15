Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 76,404 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,404 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Baker Hughes worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,474,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,208,000 after buying an additional 3,475,100 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 734.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,412,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,392,000 after buying an additional 3,003,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after buying an additional 2,987,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.