Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 9,917 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 9,917 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $414,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 250.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,521 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $698,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 139.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,194 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $31,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

